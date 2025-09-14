Conservation work at Bantry House

Located overlooking the bay, Bantry House is a historic house that has grown and undergone ‘big changes over the centuries,’ according to owner, Brigitte Shelswell-White. From its beginnings as a large Queen Anne farmhouse, it had Georgian and later Victorian additions, and today it has turned into the stately home that known today.

BY MARY MCCARTHY

‘It was the home of my late husband’s family for generations, Egerton Shelswell-White, and over the years, I became aware of the condition of the artefacts,’ says Brigitte.

‘I also knew that I couldn’t afford to have it all restored. A visitor, who had been a conservation student at this institute, suggested that I contact The Staatliche Akademie Der Bildenden Kunste, which is Germany’s oldest university offering training in the conservation of paintings, polychrome sculpture and artefact. I approached the Akademie in 2015 and subsequently invited Professor Volker Schaible and Diplom-Restaurator Peter Vogel to visit Bantry House in the spring of 2016. They assessed the condition of the house and familiarised themselves with the various artefacts displayed for visiting guests.’

‘Since then, a team from ABK visits Bantry House each summer and stays with us for a number of weeks,’ she said.

‘The team consists of talented and dedicated young professionals, all bilingual and capable of interacting with visitors. All objects to be worked on are extensively photographed, and reports are written and catalogued, ensuring a highly professional approach.’

‘Over the years, the students have worked on various projects, including restoring two leather-covered doors, cleaning two console tables, fixing frames and restoring the painting of George III among other tasks. They have developed a great affection for Bantry and Ireland, both for their work and living experience in the house,’ she added.

Brigitte concluded that this collaboration with ABK marks a significant development in Bantry House’s history. Both parties have benefited from this successful relationship. One can’t help hoping the spirit of Richard White (Second Earl of Bantry) and his love of European culture lives on with this partnership.