Plans for Dementia Inclusive Community in Bantry and Clonakilty

AT a reception at the Westlodge Hotel on June 3rd, a strategic plan to continue building a community that fully includes people living with dementia was launched by members of Bantry Dementia Alliance.

The alliance represents every sector of the business, social and community life of Bantry and is committed to continue the work done over the past three years to increase community awareness and to include people living with dementia in all parts of local life.

The strategic plan includes a total of seventy four practical actions which were decided by local shops, hotels, emergency services, community groups, solicitors, arts and culture groups, churches and faith groups, health services, sports clubs and schools.

Speaking at the launch, Evie Finlay, chair of the dementia subgroup said the commitment expressed in the plan to supporting people living with dementia, was a huge testament to the strength of the Bantry community.

She stressed the importance of listening to people living with dementia along with their families and care companions.

Building on the work done so far in Bantry, the West Cork Dementia Project is funded by HSE South West and plans to create dementia inclusive environments in other towns in West Cork.

This will begin with Clonakilty, where a number of individuals and groups have expressed interest. June Hamill, HSE community worker said that the experience in Clonakilty of being an ‘Autism Friendly’ town gave a very good platform to start from.

Memory Cafés already exist in Clonakilty and Dunmanway, along with Singing for the Brain groups in other towns.

David O’Brien, manager of Local Link Cork, one of the partners in the project, said recruitment was now commencing for a project worker to lead the West Cork Dementia project.

Further details on the position can be accessed on Locallinkcork.ie or activelink.ie.

Those attending the launch were then treated to beautiful performance by members of the local Singing for the Brain group which meets in the hotel every Tuesday.

Growing a dementia inclusive community in Bantry started with a number of public information evenings.

Training in simple communication with people living with dementia was delivered initially to staff working in shops, hospitality, legal services, financial institutions and county council and library.

More recently this training was extended to Gardai, Fire Brigade, community groups, schools and members of the public. Dementia Awareness Training is funded by Cork Education and Training Board.

Businesses and organisations are then enabled to identify and carry out actions to become dementia inclusive.

These actions can be simpler signage, larger type in written documents and careful selection of colours to make the physical environment easier for people living with dementia.

Businesses and organisation where half of staff or volunteers have received dementia awareness training display the Inclusive Community symbol from the National Understand Together Campaign.

All of this work has been a collaboration between HSE South West, Age Friendly Bantry, Alzheimer’s Society, West Cork Development Partnership, Local Link Cork and the National Dementia Office.