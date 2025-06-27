KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Drug Payment Scheme

Who can apply for the Drugs Payment Scheme?

You must be living in Ireland and intend to live here for a minimum of one year (ordinarily resident).

If you have a medical card, you should have reduced prescription charges and so you are not eligible for the Drug Payment Scheme.

The scheme is based on the monthly cost of prescription drugs, medicines and certain appliances for you and:

Your spouse or partner

Your children if they are aged under 18 (or under 23 if in full-time education)

A family member with a physical or intellectual disability or mental illness who cannot maintain themselves fully. You need to include a medical report for the family member who cannot maintain themselves.

How does the Drugs Payment Scheme work?

After you register for the scheme, you will get a plastic swipe card for each person named on the registration form.

You should show this card whenever you collect your medication or appliances from the pharmacy.

You should use the same pharmacy in a month to avoid paying more than the maximum €80. You do not have to register with a pharmacy for the scheme.

The HSE Primary Care Reimbursement Service provides a list of medicines or aids provided under the Drugs Payment Scheme.

Appliances covered include positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine and rental costs for oxygen.

To add a new baby or a dependant (including your spouse) onto your Drugs Payment Scheme card, email [email protected] or call 0818 224 478.

How to claim a refund for amounts over the threshold?

If you use two or more pharmacies in one month you may spend over the maximum threshold of €80. If this happens you can then apply for a refund of the amount you spent above the €80 threshold.

To apply for a refund, complete the refund claim form which you can get from your Local Health Office or local Citizens Information Office, or call 0818 22 44 78. Post the completed claim form to the address given on the form.

You can check the status of your application for a refund at drugspayment.ie.

How to apply for the Drug Payment Scheme?

You can apply for the Drugs Payment Scheme online at mydps.ie.

You can download a form from the HSE website or pick one up from your local Health Office or Citizens Information Centre.

Your Drugs Payment Scheme Card lasts only for a limited time.

The expiry date will be printed on your card.

When your card expires, you will need to need to apply again.

