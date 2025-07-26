News

Holly Hughes' crusade for Karens

July 26th, 2025 6:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Holly Hughes' crusade for Karens Image
Sharp wit: Talented Clonakilty writer and poet Holly Hughes excited for her Fringe debut.

CLONAKILTY writer and budding artist Holly Hughes is set to make her Dublin Fringe debut this September with her hilarious and provocative one-woman show.

With a lengthy title - I Want To Speak To Your Manager (How I Was Radicalised, And Became…Karen) - the all-female led production blends personal storytelling and stand-up as Holly reclaims the typical ‘Karen’ stereotype we’re all familiar with and turns it on its head.

Laced with sharp humour, the show demands justice for society’s most misunderstood figure: the serial complainer Karen, as it highlights her quest one complaint email at a time.

Holly not only recounts harrowing personal tales of her real-life crusade for vindication – including an attempt to take the Australian public transport system to court – she also raises questions that go beyond the ‘Karen’ stereotype.

At one point ‘Karen’ ruminates: ‘Staring at the revolting pint of Guinness, I had a choice to make. I could either drink the asbestos volcano put in front of me and thus commit an act of treason against my homeland, or I could do the one thing I’d sworn I would never do; I could complain.’

The performance marks a significant moment for Holly in her career, as she is already an award-winning poet (havaing garnered third place at the recent 2025 World Poetry Slam in Paris) and a published writer. 

‘Being selected for the Dublin Fringe Festival is very much a ‘pinch me’ moment,’ admitted Holly. ‘I’m really proud of my show and cannot wait to perform at a festival that amplifies fresh, individual voices. 

‘At her core, Karen embodies standing up for what you believe in, being difficult and saying the uncomfortable things out loud. I hope the audience relate to this while having a laugh along the way.’ 

The show runs across two weekends this September at The Pearse Centre in Dublin and tickets are now available at www.fringefest.com

*****

