Ilen Rovers, Tadhg MacCarthaigh and St Colum’s into Cork U21 football finals

ILEN Rovers, Tadhg MacCarthaigh and St Colum’s will all contest Cork U21 county finals later this month.

There was huge West Cork interest in the U21C county championship semi-finals with Bandon hosting Carrigaline and Ilen Rovers welcoming Ballincollig. Both teams had impressed in their respective quarter-final victories – the Lilywhites knocked Youghal out 6-7 to 2-14 while Ilen defeated fellow West Cork club Dohenys 5-16 to 0-11.

Rovers proved too strong for Ballincollig in their last-four encounter, scoring nine goals en-route to a one-sided 9-15 to 1-5 victory. Skibbereen Community School’s All-Ireland final match-winner Maebh Collins (3-2), Maria Connolly (4-0) and Carla O’Regan (1-3) provided the bulk of Ilen’s scores. Alannah Crowley, Emma Hurley, Kate Carey, Saorla Carey, Keelin Murphy and Ava Murphy also contributed.

Alas, an all-West Cork U21C decider will not occur following Bandon’s one-point loss to Carrigaline. Bandon produced a superb performance but came up short, 1-8 to 2-4, following the concession of an injury-time goal. Hannah Buckley and Aisling O’Connor raised green flags with Laura Cummins, Ella Cullinane, Molly O’Donovan and Aoife Callanan also impressing for a gallant Bandon.

Elsewhere in the Cork LGFA U21 county championships, Tadhg MacCarthaigh got a walkover from Araglen Desmonds Buí and safe passage into this year’s U21E county final. There, the West Cork club will face Macroom following their 3-13 to 0-8 semi-final defeat of St Michaels.

Courcey Rovers and St Colum’s met in last weekend’s U21F county semi-final. A place in the competition’s decider against St Colman’s was on offer for the winner of a West Cork derby. It was the Kealkill club who prevailed 4-17 to 1-15 following a high-scoring encounter.

Ilen Rovers, Tadhg MacCarthaigh and St Colum’s three U21 county finals are scheduled for the weekend of April 20th/21st with venues and throw-in times to be confirmed.

***

This year’s Cork LGFA U21A county championship decider will be contested between Mourneabbey and Éire Óg.

West Cork club Kinsale hosted Éire Óg on Sunday afternoon in an evenly-fought semi-final. The Ovens club edged the result by a single point. Catherine Murphy (1-2), Áine Keary (1-0) and Caoimhe Horgan (0-2) efforts weren’t enough to prevent a 0-11 to 2-4 Kinsale loss. Mourneabbey got the better of Aghada in the other U21A semi-final, 5-12 to 4-6.

A valiant Castlehaven performance wasn’t enough to prevent a midweek 3-13 to 2-13 U21B county championship semi-final loss away to Erins Own. Having overcome Bride Rovers 5-13 to 3-4 in the previous round, the Haven were unable to get past a talented Erins Own side despite Hannah Sheehy (1-4), Ellen Connolly (0-6), Niamh O’Sullivan (1-1), Abaigh Buckley and Amy McCarthy (0-1 each) scores. Maeve O’Sullivan, Hannah Sheehy and Niamh O’Sullivan were the pick of Haven's best players.

Ibane Ladies faced a tough task away to Bishopstown in the last four of the U21D county championship on Sunday. Having knocked out Bantry Blues 1-12 to 1-15, Ibane put in a commendable display but lost 3-12 to 1-5.

***

The Cork Credit Union Cork LGFA county leagues continue with a host of West Cork clubs looking to kick on in their respective divisions on Sunday.

O’Donovan Rossa’s search for a first Division 1 Group 1 win sees the West Cork club hosting Glanmire in Skibbereen on Sunday at 3pm. The latter have taken maximum points from their opening two fixtures while Rossas, despite two encouraging displays, are coming off defeats to Aghada and Mourneabbey.

Division 1 Group 2 sees a West Cork LGFA derby between Clonakilty and Kinsale going ahead in Ahamilla. Each side has three points after two rounds of fixtures and is eager to keep pace with leaders Castlehaven. Victories over Fermoy (4-10 to 2-8) and Clon (1-11 to 1-10) have the West Cork side deservedly sitting top of the standings. A tough trip away to Naomh Abán will provide a stiff test of the Haven’s league credentials.

Another West Cork LGFA derby offers Bantry Blues and Valley Rovers the opportunity to maintain their promotion push in Wolfe Tone Park. Carrigaline lead the way with maximum points from their two Division 2 outings. The pacesetters have home advantage for the visit of an undefeated Rosscarbery Ladies.

In Division 3, Tadhg MacCarthaigh host a winless Mallow in Caheragh on the same weekend Dohenys travel to Donoughmore. Division 5 co-leaders Bandon will look to maintain their perfect league record at the expense of fellow promotion challengers Erins Own in Charlie Hurley Park. Beara’s hope of registering a first Division 5 success rests with the outcome of the rural side’s trip to Kilshannig.

Ilen Rovers are also on the road this weekend – the Division 6 leaders take on fellow West Cork club Muintir Gabriels while Courcey Rovers are in Kildorrery. St Colum’s host St Nick’s in Division 7.