HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Detached three-bed property in Bantry on market for €245k

Town’s delights on doorstep at Harbour View

THE benefits of town living are apparent at Harbour View Cottage, a renovated property on the market in busy Bantry.

With the well-stocked SuperValu a five-minute walk away, not to mention the Maritime Hotel and the town’s array of excellent restaurants, and the Cinemax, there’s plenty on the doorstep to appeal – what’s that they used to say about location?

Harbour View is a detached three-bedroom property set back from Wolfe Tone Square which has been well maintained and renovated in recent years. It went on the market with Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill for €245,000.

‘Detached properties are not really available that often in Bantry. It’s in a great location, and it suits a number of demographics – first time buyers, people downsizing, also people looking for a bolthole or a holiday house in West Cork.’

The house is traditional in style and has double glazed windows throughout. The property has a G BER rating.

The accommodation extends to 71 sq m/ 766 sq ft and includes an entrance porch, open-plan lounge and kitchen on the ground floor.

There are two large double bedrooms upstairs, and a single bedroom. The shower room and toilet are also on the first floor.

A gravel pathway leads from the front of the property to a spacious south-facing courtyard area. There is parking and a yard at the back of the house while there is extra land at the back, offering potential to develop.

St Brendan’s National School is on the doorstep, just 20m away, with several others within a 1km distance, while Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí is also just 1km away.

Bus stops to Cork and other destinations are provided by Bus Éireann, West Cork Connect, and Tfi Local Link just across the Square.

For more information contact Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill in Bantry at (027) 31030.