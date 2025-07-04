Judge orders charity work over ‘excessive love bites’

A MAN who bit both his wife’s arms leading to ‘hickies’ has been directed to carry out 20 hours of charity work.

The man, who cannot be named, appeared before Judge Joanne Carroll at Bandon District Court last week.

Sgt Eimear O’Connell told the court that the accused’s former wife called to Bandon Garda Station on July 11th to report that her husband bit both of her arms during consensual sex.

She later went to her GP and received a medical report.

‘He was arrested and admitted to causing the bruising and defended it by saying they were hickies,’ said Sgt O’Connell

‘The injured party has since obtained a safety order against him and is no longer in a relationship with him and they are not living together.’

The court heard the man, who has been living in Ireland for 22 years, has two previous convictions for road traffic offences and it was ‘an online marriage’ where he ‘had a visa’.

‘He is pleading guilty and accepts he went too far. They are now divorced,’ his solicitor told the court.

Judge Carroll said she would apply the Probation Act if he agreed to carry out 20 hours of charity work and adjourned the matter until October 17th.

‘It was excessive love bites that caused the bruising on the arm,’ said the judge.