Bandon farmer convicted of animal cruelty told to sell herd after judge hears of ‘chronic neglect’

A WEST Cork farmer convicted of animal cruelty must sell his entire herd of cattle after failing to come up with a suitable arrangement to lease his farm.

Ger Canty of Farnalough, Newcestown, Bandon appeared before Judge Joanne Carroll at Bandon District Court last Friday.

He was convicted and sentenced to five months on three charges of animal cruelty in November 2023, which was suspended for two years. Judge James McNulty described it as ‘chronic, appalling and wilful neglect’ where Department of Agriculture inspectors found 17 dead calf carcasses decomposing on his farm.

Mr Canty was ordered to come up with a plan with Department of Agriculture officials as to how he could continue to farm.

At last week’s court, Meg Burke BL told Judge Carroll that this was the sixth occasion that the matter had been before the court since February of last year and the matter was being re-entered into court.

She said a proposal for a lease agreement of the farm had not transpired and Mr Canty has consented to a forfeiture order.

Ms Burke said that he must now sell his entire herd of 144 cattle, imposing a deadline of 5pm on July 4th.

‘It allows him two mart days to sell them and he will be entitled to proceeds from the sale,’ she said.

The court heard that in the event that he doesn’t comply with the enforcement by July 4th the Department of Agriculture will sell the cattle and be entitled to recoup costs for forfeiture, seizure and delivery of the animals with the balance of the sale money going to Mr Canty.

Judge Carroll told Mr Canty that it will be far more profitable for him to sell his animals himself, while Ms Burke said he can also sell them privately.

Defence solicitor David O’Meara said this has been ‘hugely traumatic’ for his client and that Mr Canty’s nephew had agreed to engage and take on the lease of the farm.

‘When push came to shove last Monday night he pulled out,’ said Mr O’Meara.

Judge Carroll said that retirement isn’t easy for anyone but in this instance it is ‘absolutely necessary’ and that these matters must be tidied up before July 4th.

‘He’s getting a final opportunity to comply with this forfeiture order,’ said Judge Carroll, who also noted that he has broken the conditions of the suspended sentences he had received – five months on each of three charges – in 2023 and that these could be activated if things are not in order by the court date on July 11th.