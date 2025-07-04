Rum, tongues, and hopes and dreams: Fit Up Theatre returns to West Cork

The West Cork Fit-up theatre programme has been released for 2025, and kicks off for week one of the festival on July 8th on Heir Island with The Life and Times of Paddy Armstrong, a solo show about the Guildford Four man, performed by Skibbereen actor Don Wycherley, which will continue its run throughout that week at Kilcrohane, Glengarriff, Drimoleague, Bere Island, and Ballydehob.

Week two is a run of five different one-man plays, all written, directed, and performed by Seamus O’Rourke, while week three is a performance of Hubcap Theatre’s Mary’s Hopes and Dreams; the duo’s follow-up play to the well-received, The Parish.

Also during week three (July 25th to August 4th), in the Aisling Art Gallery in Ballydehob, there will be an exhibition of paintings by artist Danny Greenhalgh on the subject of The Tongue of Solomonescu, ‘a trickster character that snuck into my room one night after a long and intense dream and kissed me’.

Week four sees a work of dance theatre join the festival lineup for the first time with Ham Sandwiches and Discipline, which has already impressed audiences at the Galway Theatre Festival with choreography from Nóra Ní Anluain Fay.

Later in July, the tented area will host the ‘masterly’ Baby, which won the ‘Little Gem’ award at the Dublin Fringe Festival.

Captain Wagtail also comes to the tent, where ‘feminism, queerness, a rattling of social constructs, and plenty of rum’ frame the tale of the pirate Anne Bonny, followed by two plays by playwright Conál Creedon, After Luke and The Cure.

Finally, this year’s Fit-up Theatre ends with The Wobbly Circus Show, also in the tent, with juggling, clowning, and plenty of audience participation.

All festival shows are €15, and do not include the price of the ferry where relevant.

More details of times for shows can be found on the Fit Up Theatre Facebook page.