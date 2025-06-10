Funds sought to start restoration of old Keelbeg Pier

LOCALS campaigning for the restoration of the old Keelbeg Pier in Union Hall said their recent meeting with Council officials was the most productive they have had to date.

Four members of ‘Save Our Pier’, including Aodh O’Donnell, met with both Council officials and councillors at an extensive meeting last week on how to progress the rehabilitation of the old pier.

Last year the Council set out a phased plan for the redevelopment, which involved a commitment, a €300,000 budget and a timeframe for the restoration of the old pier.

The finances would be used to cover the cost of applying for foreshore licences, statutory consents, design and site investigations.

Speaking to The Southern Star, chairperson of the Union Hall and Glandore Harbour Users Association Aodh O’Donnell said that it was their most productive meeting that they have had with Cork County Council officials so far.

‘There was definitely engagement, conversation and more importantly listening on both sides. Unfortunately, there was no go ahead on any plan except to investigate where funding for the project will come from.’

He said that Council officials will now need to look at where they can get funding, and from which government department to do the initial survey and study. They can’t do the design work until this work is done.

‘It will cost up to €750,000 to do the full survey but the full survey is for the three stages of the project; the doing up of the old pier, extension of the fisherman’s pier, and then the dredging.’

The total cost of the project is estimated to cost around €30m so it is envisaged that the works will be done in ‘bite size chunks.’

‘They will start with works on the old pier which is the priority, and they are looking at all angles for funding. We are happy that there is the start of engagement between the group and Cork County Council.’

He said officials will continue to engage with them in the coming months with regular update meetings every two to three months.