Inclusive community band placed second

ST Fachtna’s Silver Band is a community band made up of volunteers aging from eight-years-old up to sixty-five-years-old.

Originally established in 1913, the band has had a long history in Skibbereen town supporting local events, festivals and weddings with musical performances. Recently the band competed in the South of Ireland band championship in Clonakilty in the junior category where they placed second.

In addition to this success, the band’s horn player Leo Robb won the Jack O’Mahony Cup, a special adjudicator award, for the best musicianship for their solo in the final countdown.

Members of the band are provided with musical tuition, uniforms and instruments. The band is all inclusive and welcomes new members from all religious, ethnic and social backgrounds. The band is a great place to meet new people and friends and to see locations all around West Cork.

To book the band or to join it, contact chairperson Ewan Robb on 089-4298852 or email [email protected]