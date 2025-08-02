Bandon hurlers want to carry league form into county championship

Carbery club was promoted to Division 3 after impressive league campaign

AFTER impressing in the league with nine wins from ten, Bandon enter the Co-op Superstores County Intermediate A Hurling Championship exactly where they want to be – in form, in sync, and eyeing a strong summer.

But momentum only carries you so far. The real test begins this Sunday, when Joe Burke’s side face Russell Rovers in their Group 1 opener at Riverstick (3pm).

With Midleton and Mayfield also in the group, there are no easy games ahead – and Burke knows it.

The squad regrouped back in early January with a clear roadmap in place. From day one, Bandon meant business – a mindset reflected in their excellent league run.

‘We got a good block of work done. When the league started, we were treating the year as going from one game to the next. We used 34 or 36 players overall so we got a good look at every player. It was more performances we were looking for, but we got some good results, to be fair. Overall, we were delighted with the league,’ Burke told The Southern Star.

Despite falling narrowly to Inniscarra in the league final (3-11 to 2-13), there was plenty for Bandon to take from their spring campaign.

Squad rotation was one plus. So too was the impact of the new management team, with James Nyhan on board as coach.

Their promotion was confirmed back on May 30th when they beat Bishopstown – a performance that solidified their status as contenders.

‘We were delighted to get promoted. We were just taking it game by game. We secured promotion after we beat Bishopstown, which was fantastic. We went into a league final, which was great again,’ Burke noted.

‘It was just an extra game prior to championship, and we learned a lot from it. We went through it in great detail with Cathal Cashman, who does our video analysis and stats. He came back with a lot of information to us after that game.’

Now it’s full steam ahead for championship – but Burke is clear: no one in the Bandon camp is looking beyond Russell Rovers this weekend.

‘We decided that we are not going to look forward beyond our next game. It’s a tough group we’re in with Midleton, Mayfield and Russell Rovers. The way the championships are going, every group in every grade is difficult. It’s a very balanced set-up at the moment.

‘We’re just looking at Russell Rovers next Sunday. It would be fantastic to get a victory there – a great way to start your championship campaign. It’s a long road,’ Burke admitted.

Injuries haven’t been a factor either. Even with a narrow recent football loss to Glanmire, the hurlers appear to have come through unscathed.

The challenge of being a dual club remains, but Bandon feel they’re managing it well.

‘With the dual club, it is difficult. Through the league, it’s 18 weeks in a row. It’s heavy going. Ninety percent of our players would be dual players. We said at the start of the year we won’t be making any excuses with injuries. We have a big panel. After last Saturday, everyone seems okay. They’re just driving on and looking forward to next Sunday.’

Bandon know they’re up against it. Russell Rovers, crowned All-Ireland junior finalists in January (losing to St Lachtain’s of Kilkenny), have built serious momentum.

‘They had a fantastic year last year. They won a county and then went on and won Munster. They came up just short in that All-Ireland final and would consider themselves unlucky. We’re under no illusions.

‘We know that there is a massive challenge coming next Sunday. It’s something we are looking forward to and we’ll embrace it,’ Burke said.