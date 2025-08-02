Duc D’Arry dominates at Lyre to edge closer to milestone

BY TIM KELLEHER

DUC D’Arry edged closer to his 25th Irish career win with a commanding performance in the top grade trot at Lyre on Saturday afternoon.

Inspire Me led early before being passed by Fairplay Briolais, with Duc D’Arry tucked in third. It stayed that way until the final two furlongs, when Duc D’Arry moved up smoothly and James O’Driscoll eased him to the front. He pulled away to win by three lengths from Fina Mix, with Inspire Me back in third.

The winner is owned by Denis O’Reilly from Drimoleague, who normally drives the horse himself but is currently sidelined after a minor operation.

‘James gets on with him really well – two wins and a second in three runs, not too bad for a novice driver,’ O’Reilly said.

‘We look forward to Ballabuidhe next weekend.’

Get Me Out Of Here, a model of consistency all year, got his reward by winning the Top Grade Pace. Someone’s Fantasy and Anglesey Hall disputed the early lead, with the former just shading it. At halfway, Get Me Out Of Here challenged strongly. Someone’s Fantasy was stubborn but eventually gave way, and the O’Reilly runner stayed on to win by a length from a fast-finishing Anglesey Hall. He is owned by Tadhg O’Reilly and driven by his son Matthew.

Two Limerick-based winners made their presence felt. Huse Party was well supported in the Grade G-G2 Pace and delivered, holding off Totally Reilly by half a length. The winner is owned by Ryan Manning from Groody Hill, with his father John taking the drive.

The Treaty County’s second win came in the Grade F & E Trot. Hippie Sisu set a strong pace under Eoin Murphy, with Brutenor in pursuit. On the final circuit, Kaline Des Racques swept past and never looked back, winning impressively on grass for North Limerick’s Anthony O’Donnell.

Ayr Beach justified favouritism in the Grade F Pace. Chelsie O’Driscoll took the spare drive in Derry McCarthy’s absence and made no mistake. Quickly into the lead, O’Driscoll kept Ayr Beach in front throughout and won by a comfortable length from IB Felicity.

Immodesto was the punters’ pick in the Grade D & C Trot. Hallow Way Road led early, with Destin de Larre and Going Des Tithais behind. On the final circuit, Hallow Way Road had a few lengths in hand and Patrick Hill wasn't waiting – he drove strongly to the line, winning from Comete Des Landes.

‘This fella has bags of ability but hasn’t been firing at all this year,’ said Leap-based Hill. ‘Hopefully today he’s turned the corner in time for the Paddy Connolly Memorial next weekend.’

All roads now lead to Dunmanway for the two-day Ballabuidhe Festival. Heats of the Grand Prix and the Connolly Memorial take place on Sunday, with finals on bank holiday Monday. A full supporting card features both days, with racing starting at 2.30pm.