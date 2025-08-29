Dutch man (54) held on stab charge in Clonakilty

A DUTCH national accused of stabbing another man in Clonakilty has been further remanded in custody to appear at Clonakilty District Court on September 2nd.

Bas Mulders (54) of 12 Western Road, Clonakilty appeared via video link at Clonakilty District Court last week.

Mr Mulders has been charged with an alleged assault causing serious harm as well as producing an article in the course of a dispute on July 22nd last.

He was previously refused bail by Judge Joanne Carroll at Bantry District Court and at last week’s court sitting defence solicitor Conrad Murphy indicated that his client was applying to the High Court to seek bail.

Gardaí sought an adjournment until September 2nd.

Mr Mulders was told that if he gets bail he can appear in person and if not he can appear via video link.