Concerns that Enniskeane roadworks could affect exams

ROADWORKS in Enniskeane could delay students commuting to secondary schools in both Bandon and Dunmanway for their state exams, which began on Wednesday.

Resurfacing works began on the R586 in Enniskeane Village on Tuesday mornit; the works are expected to last until June 20th, meaning they will continue throughout the exam period.

While residents were notified through flyers last Friday, some people argued that those commuting from outside the twin villages may not have been aware and could have found themselves delayed on the first day of the exams.

When contacted by The Southern Star, Cork County Council claimed that: ‘the contractor, under instruction, last week informed all of the local secondary schools in the region of the proposed works and to allow additional time for journeys’.

The contractor, meanwhile, said they had done a leaflet drop but were unable to say exactly which schools were notified.

However, The Southern Star spoke with two secondary schools in Bandon who confirmed that they did not receive any notification from the contractor and if they did, they would have informed their student body of potential delays.

St Brogan’s College in Bandon shared an online post on Tuesday warning students of the potentials delays.

Over 140,000 students nationwide began their exams on Wednesday.