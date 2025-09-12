€10,000 scholarship from Bantry CU is now open

Bantry Credit Union is now taking applications for the Third-Level Education Scholarship 2025. The scholarship is worth up to €10,000 (€2,500 a year for up to a maximum of four years).

Set up in 2003, the scholarship is now in its 23rd year. It is without doubt one of the most successful and well-regarded scholarship schemes run by a credit union in Ireland.

The scholarship is open to members or children of members of Bantry Credit Union as at 1 January 2025 who are entering third-level education this year for the first time.

The Closing Date for receipt of completed applications is Wednesday, 10 September.

Following the closing date, all eligible applications will be assessed by an independent panel, none of whose members will have any connection with Bantry Credit Union.

For further information and application forms go to bantrycu.ie/Scholarship-2025.