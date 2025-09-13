Mizen Scouts celebrate ten years

THE MIZEN Scout group is inviting the whole community to join in celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special fun day at Ballydehob Community Hall and grounds on Saturday September 7th from 12noon to 4pm.

Since 2014, over 500 young people and around 50 leaders have shared in the adventure of Mizen Scouts – gaining skills, confidence, resilience and initiative, and discovering the fun of adventure in the outdoors.

The anniversary day will showcase the very best of scouting, with something for all ages to enjoy, including: have-a-go Cubs and Scouts activities, BBQ, snacks and bake sale fundraiser, games and puzzles such as tower building, code breaking, stick game and kubb, pioneering demonstration and camping demonstration as well as finding out how to join as a youth member or leader.

As well as celebrating the past 10 years, the group is looking ahead, and that means welcoming new youth members and new leaders.

‘Anyone over the age of 18 can become a leader’ said Martin Johnson, group chairperson, ‘It’s hugely rewarding and you’ll share in great adventures, have lots of laughs with the kids and with fellow adults, and make memories you’ll never forget. It’s also a fantastic way to contribute to the local community and gain valuable skills and experience for your CV.’

Mizen Scouts offers children and young people opportunities to experience adventure, make friends, learn teamwork, and grow in confidence. Leaders, in turn, benefit from being part of a fun, supportive team and from seeing the difference they make in young people’s lives.

The group is encouraging families, former members, and the wider community to come along to the anniversary celebration, enjoy the activities, and find out how they can be part of the next chapter of Mizen Scouts.