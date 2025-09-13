Cheque presentation for BISRA

ON Monday August 25th the Bantry Art Exhibition Committee presented Bantry Inshore Search and Rescue Association (BISRA) with €1,000.

The sum was the proceeds of a raffle held during the successful Bantry Art Exhibition in St Brendan’s School Hall, with paintings generously donated by local artists Annette Sullivan, Martin McCormack, Gill Smyth, and Yuviia Vasylenko.

It has been the tradition of the Bantry Art Exhibition to donate the raffle proceeds to a local charity. This year the committee chose BISRA in order to support their project to purchase a floating boathouse and a state-of-the-art lifeboat.

The art committee, comprising Mary O’Regan Barsum, Ann O’Regan, Annette Sullivan, Maria Power, Martin McCormack, and Barry Andrews is grateful to everyone who bought a raffle ticket and for the generosity of the local artists, and especially to Martin O’Mahony, a BISRA volunteer, who assists the committee each year.