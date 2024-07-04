Ballineen and Enniskeane want to be included in Bandon greenway plans

Many locals were dismayed to find out that a proposed map for this section of the greenway fell short of including the twin villages and at a recent community meeting, locals were urged to make submissions calling for both areas to be included.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Dr Margaret O’Donovan of Ballineen & Enniskeane Tidy Towns Association said there was a huge turnout at the meeting.

‘The meeting was spearheaded by Beda (Ballineen & Enniskeane Development Association) because the proposed area of study for the Bandon section of the West Cork Greenway turns south just a few kilometres before the twin villages,’ she said.

‘We feel that both, which are in the Bandon Valley, should be included. This is the first phase of the public consultation and Beda decided to make a submission to have this area along the Bandon Valley included.’

A second consultation will take place later this year to look at proposed route corridors and they are keen to be included.

‘This area along the R586, known as the middle corridor, is often not included on tourist maps and we are advocating for this area as there is a huge amount to offer in terms of location scenery and heritage features.’

She also added that the community is committed to active travel and reducing carbon emissions and cycle routes like the West Cork Greenway would be in line with those aims.

‘We’ve also had a voluntary working group in operation in recent years to look at developing a cycle path, which we called The Bandon Valley Trail.

This group of volunteers include two from Bandon, two from Ballineen and Enniskeane, and two from Dunmanway.’

The West Cork Greenway project, which is led by the Cork National Roads Office, is currently at Phase 1 which is to develop and investigate the feasibility of the project.

Those behind the project have also said potential routes could be considered following public submissions.

Public consultations in both Clonakilty and Bandon took place last month also.