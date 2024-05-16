New Bandon greenway is under design

A NEW greenway is being designed to run through the Bandon River Valley, from Crossbarry through Innishannon and Bandon and on to Clonakilty.

Fianna Fáil Councillor for the Bandon-Kinsale Municipal District, Gillian Coughlan, has confirmed that RPS Group, an environmental consulting company, has been appointed by Cork County Council to design the greenway.

‘The appointment of RPS to design the greenway is good news. The greenway is a very exciting prospect for residents across the Bandon-Kinsale Municipal District, for recreational uses as well as for commuting to school or work,’ she said.

‘The greenway will also unlock the beauty of the Bandon River, Clonakilty and the Seven Heads for tourists who will be able to explore the area by foot and bike, and provide new opportunities for local businesses along the greenway, particularly those operating in the accommodation, hospitality and ancillary tourism sectors like fishing.’

She urged residents to engage with the project and have their views heard.

‘For my part, I have been pushing for Courtmacsherry to be included and further information and public meetings will be held over the coming weeks,’ she said.

Public meetings will be held on the greenway in Bandon Town Hall from 2 pm-8 pm on Tuesday 21st May and in O’Donovan’s Hotel in Clonakilty on Wednesday 22nd May from 2 pm-8 pm.