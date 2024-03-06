Progress on €2.8m West Cork greenway projects

ENGINEERING group RPS Consulting have agreed a €2.8m contract to progress a greenway project planned for West Cork.

RPS Consulting Engineers will advise on progressing a further 40km section, including Crossbarry to Bandon, Bandon to Clonakilty, and another section to Timoleague.

The €2.8m contract will take the project from phase one – concept and feasibility – through to phase four – statutory process.

The project will require planning permission, statutory consents, and ongoing funding from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

‘The proposed West Cork Greenway has the potential to connect with the proposed Cork to Kinsale Greenway which could ultimately provide a greenway route from Cork City right through to Clonakilty in the heart of West Cork,’ said Cork County Council chief executive Valerie O’Sullivan.

‘Initial feedback from the public consultations has been very positive and we look forward to further engaging with stakeholders in the respective study areas over the coming months.’