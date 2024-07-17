Coveney says he’s leaving politics at general election

CARRIGALINE-based TD and former Tánaiste Simon Coveney said politics gave him opportunities ‘I could never have dreamt possible’ as he confirmed he will leave public life.

Cork South Central TD Deputy Coveney, the son of former minister Hugh Coveney, had previously said he was taking some time to consider his future in politics, having decided to leave his ministry at Enterprise, Trade, and Employment when Taoiseach Simon Harris took the leadership role of the party.

On Wednesday he confirmed he will exit the political stage at the end of the current Dáil term. The general election must be held before next March and many commentators expect an autumn election. Deputy Coveney’s exit in Cork South Central follows the decision of Deputy Michael McGrath to leave his seat for a role as EU Commissioner, meaning two of the country’s highest profile TDs will exit one constituency.

Deputy Coveney served as Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs over his political career, and was widely praised for his role during UK and EU Brexit negotiations.

‘I’ve loved almost every day of public life,’ said Deputy Coveney. ‘It’s a career that has taken me to every corner of the world, from the Oval Office to refugee camps in Gaza, from Belfast to Brussels, from Kiev to the Kremlin, from Turners Cross to Crosshaven and so much more.’

Party colleague Senator Tim Lombard praised Deputy Coveney as ‘respected, dedicated, hard-working and loyal’. ‘I’ve known Simon all my life, through our families. He is more than a colleague; he is a very good friend,’ said Sen Lombard.