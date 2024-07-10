Breaking: Simon Coveney to step down from politics

Carrigaline-based TD and former minister Simon Coveney has said he won’t stand in the next general election.

The son of former minister Hugh Coveney, had earlier said he was taking some time to consider his future in politics.

But today he announced that the was stepping down at the end of the current Dáil term.

On X, he said: ‘Today I write to FG members in my constituency to say thank you. Being elected for 26 yrs has been the privilege of my life. I will forever be grateful for the faith people in CorkSouthCentral have put in me. Now is the right time for renewal in FG & for me to change direction.’