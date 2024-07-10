Southern Star Ltd. logo
Breaking: Simon Coveney to step down from politics

July 10th, 2024 9:28 AM

By Southern Star Team

Breaking: Simon Coveney to step down from politics Image
Simon Coveney announced his decision on X this morning. (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Carrigaline-based TD and former minister Simon Coveney has said he won’t stand in the next general election.

The son of former minister Hugh Coveney, had earlier said he was taking some time to consider his future in politics.

But today he announced that the was stepping down at the end of the current Dáil term.

On X, he said: ‘Today I write to FG members in my constituency to say thank you. Being elected for 26 yrs has been the privilege of my life. I will forever be grateful for the faith people in CorkSouthCentral have put in me. Now is the right time for renewal in FG & for me to change direction.’

