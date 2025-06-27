Large crowd for Fine Gael meeting

A large crowd of Fine Gael members gathered at the O’Donovan Rossa G.A.A. Pavilion recently for the Annual General Meeting of the party’s Skibbereen District.

Outgoing chairman Paddy O’Brien congratulated Senator Noel O’Donovan on his appointment to Seanad Eireann and also congratulated Cllr. Brendan McCarthy on his co-option to Cork County Council.

Outgoing Secretary Conor Breen delivered a comprehensive report detailing the activities of the district members.

Cllr. Brendan McCarthy outlined his work since being co-opted to Cork County Council including liaising with officials regarding the implementation of the Town First Regeneration Plan and the progression of a plan for the Steam Mill on Ilen Street.

He had also met with a number of community groups in the area.

Senator Noel O’Donovan informed members that he was very happy that the concerns of the fishing industry were included in the Programme for Government and he would be meeting with representatives of the industry shortly.

The election of officers was as follows: Chairperson, Mary Lou Leahy; Vice Chairperson, Brian Holmes; Secretary, Adrian Healy; Treasurers, Rosemarie Connolly and Derry O’Driscoll.