Cllr O’Donovan and Sen Lombard seek FG nod

TWO public representatives are putting their names forward for the Fine Gael selection convention for the Cork South West constituency at The Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway on Wednesday July 31st.

One is Senator Tim Lombard, who was co-opted to Cork County Council to replace Simon Coveney in 2003. Tim was re-elected in 2004, 2009 and 2014. And he went on to become a senator in 2016, and again in 2020 – the same year he lost the third Cork South West seat by a margin of about 500 votes to Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns.

The only other candidate to have declared so far is the newly-elected Fine Gael Cllr Noel O’Donovan. Noel was first co-opted in 2011 to replace Jim Daly after he was elevated to the Dáil.

Noel successfully stood for election in 2014, but resigned in January 2017 to become a garda for a time. He has since returned to local government and was elected on the fourth count on June 9th last in the Skibbereen electoral area, having exceeded the quota, with a final vote of 2,539.