Local Elections

The five candidates elected in the Skibbereen-West Cork local electoral area

June 9th, 2024 10:55 PM

By Dylan Mangan

The five candidates elected in the Skibbereen-West Cork local electoral area Image
Isobel Towse (Social Democrats), who was elected to the constituency of Skibbereen-West Cork at the Count Centre in Clonakilty with party leader Holly Cairns, left. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

THE five seats in the Skibbereen-West Cork local electoral area have now been filled after ten counts in Clonakilty.

Fine Gael’s Noel O’Donovan celebrates being elected to the Skibbereen electoral area. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

Former garda Noel O'Donovan topped the poll on his return to politics for Fine Gael, getting 2,445 first-preference votes.

O'Donovan had to wait until the ninth count to be joined by Fianna Fáil's Joe Carroll, who was re-elected after passing the quota.

Isobel Towse took a seat for the Social Democrats after the tenth count. 'It feels great,' Towse said. 'The campaign was so, so positive and the result today reflects that.'

It was an extremely close race throughout, with transfers proving important to Deirdre Kelly (FF) and Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire), who were also elected on the tenth count.

Skibbereen-West Cork LEA councillors

Joe Carroll – Fianna Fáil

Deirdre Kelly – Fianna Fáil

Noel O'Donovan – Fine Gael

Daniel Sexton – Independent Ireland

Isobel Towse – Social Democrats

The final count

 

Follow our live updates for election results from other local electoral areas.

Pick up a copy of this Thursday's Southern Star for local and European election results, reaction and analysis.

*****

***

Read more about the elections in West Cork by clicking here.

***

