NEW SWIMMING PODCAST: From A to Sea #1 | Coach Melissa Duncan talks 'total immersion'

ON this week's podcast, Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin speaks to Melissa Duncan – a 'total immersion' expert and fellow sea swimming fanatic – about a shared love of the sea, building her own swimming pool, and some well-known West Cork names she has coached along the way.

Swimming became a lifeline for many during the pandemic, and so many have kept it going, which has left Ireland with a really strong and wonderful community.

Over the next few months, we will feature interviews with prominent figures in the swimming scene, from both West Cork and beyond.

Total immersion is a technique that involves running through swim strokes in a similar fashion to yoga, with the aim being to move through the water more efficiently.

Melissa Duncan has been one of the biggest proponents of the technique in Ireland and joins the podcast to chat about the benefits of adapting to it.

