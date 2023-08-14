FROM A TO SEA PODCAST: Two swim coaches on their love of West Cork's water | #5

ON this week's podcast Star editor Siobhán Cronin welcomes two swimming coaches, Gráinne Caulfield and Poppy Bament, who join to chat about the rising popularity of swimming in Ireland, how anyone can take up swimming, and their love of West Cork's water.

Caulfield and Bament are both qualified level 2 open water and pool coaches, and run West Cork Swim Coaching, which offers both private and group lessons for anyone wanting to flex their swimming muscles in West Cork.

This episode was produced and presented by Siobhán Cronin, with editing by Dylan Mangan.

***

Thanks for listening to The Southern Star's From A to Sea Podcast. Please be sure to like, share and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.

Listen to our previous episodes by clicking here.

For stories like this and more, pick up a copy of this week's Southern Star or subscribe online via www.southernstar.ie/epaper.