FROM A TO SEA PODCAST: The men behind the iconic Fastnet Swim | #13

ON this week's podcast, Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin is joined some of the men behind the now world-famous Fastnet Swim; swimmers and coaches Nathan Timmins, Steve Redmond, Noel Browne and their skipper Kieran Collins.

Over the past few years they have grown the status of the iconic swim to a point where it is now recognised among endurance swimmers across the world as one of the best around.

With its beautiful scenery and the personal, welcoming approach of the entire crew, the swim is attracting more applicants than ever who are keen to come to West Cork and tick it off the bucket list.

In the podcast we hear about why it has become so popular, what makes the location ideal for an endurance swim and some of the challenges that face any would-be swimmers.

This episode was produced and presented by Siobhán Cronin, with editing by Dylan Mangan.

***

Thanks for listening to The Southern Star's From A to Sea Podcast. Please be sure to like, share and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.

Listen to our previous episodes by clicking here.

For stories like this and more, pick up a copy of this week's Southern Star or subscribe online via www.southernstar.ie/epaper.