Were you Out and About West Cork lately?
Check out our Out and About in West Cork photo gallery from last week!
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Tom Dunican, Drimoleague, with his award for perfect attendance at Abbeystrewry National School from September 2018 to June 2026.
Fergal Kelly (right) formerly of Kilronan, Dunmanway, recently graduated as a volunteer firefighter in Philadelphia after a year of intensive training.
Peg O’Brien with her grandsons Luke and Ben McCarthy. Peg loves her garden and her Azaleas which grow by the roadside at the bottom of the Healy Pass in Lauragh on the Beara Peninsula always attract huge attention from passing traffic. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Sunset over the Skellig Islands taken from Dursey on the Beara Peninsula. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Rathbarry National School’s sixth class pupils proudly presenting €1,137 to Danny Hayes and John Harrington of Galleyflash Rowing Club following their recent triathlon fundraiser.
5 members of Clonakilty Women's Shed were invited to attend an afternoon tea party and meet with President Catherine Connolly at Áras an
Uachtaráin.
5 members of Clonakilty Women's Shed were invited to attend an afternoon tea party and meet with President Catherine Connolly at Áras an Uachtaráin.
RoseMarie got the opportunity to walk and highlight benefits of Women's Shed and how they can improve the quality of life of many women in their community. She mentioned she is a great supporter of both Women and Men's Sheds in Ireland and the benefits they deliver. (Photo: Maxwell Photography)
Aidan O'Regan and Michelle Mitton, both from Clonakilty, at the Old Time Fair. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Enjoying the Clonakilty Old Time Fair were Michael and Olan O'Regan (Clonakilty) with Aoife, Sean and Éabha O'Neill (Rosscarbery). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Mary Rose McCombes (Bishop’s Stortford), Eileen Blackwell (Clonakilty) and Theresa King (Dunmanway) at the South of Ireland Band Championships which were held in Clonakilty.
(Photo: Martin Walsh)
Enjoying the Old Time Fair in Clonakilty were locals (from left): Mary White, Anna Shannon, Teresa Calnan and Joan Kingston. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Éilís Ní Dhuibhne, Laureate for Irish fiction will be in Bantry during West Cork Literary Festival as part of a nationwide literary tour. (Photo: Ros Kavanagh)
Members of Castletownshend Rowing Club completed a 28km sponsored row from Castletownsend to Tragumna Beach and back on Sunday July 5th raising over €3,500 for two worthy causes. The proceeds will be split evenly between the rowing club and Marymount Hospice. From left: Paudie O'Driscoll, Ella Cialis, Mary Ann Kent, Florence Fitzgerald and Cathal Wilson.
Kyle O'Mahony from Rosscarbery took place in the All-Ireland Autograss series last weekend which was held in Castletown Kinneigh. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Cork Autograss Club hosted round two of the All-Ireland Autograss series last weekend. Racers from all over the country, including the North, descended on Castletown Kinneigh for the two days of racing which was fast and furious. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Molly and Éabha Coveney with their mother Dawn McCarthy at the Basant Panchami festival, a traditional kite flying festival, that was celebrated at the local community park in Carrigaline. (Photo: David Creedon)
James Kelly and Jack Ward from Bantry at the annual agricultural show that was held in Dunmanway last weekend. (Photo: David Creedon)
Christopher, Samantha, Fidelma, Richard and Stephanie Stanley from Bandon relaxing at the annual agricultural show that was held in Dunmanway. (Photo: David Creedon)
Julie Cronin from Drimoleague washing her Hereford prior to judging at the Dunmanway Agricultural Show. (Photo: David Creedon)
The Clonakilty Men's Shed choir on stage at the Ballinascarthy Hall last Sunday where they sang to an engaged audience. From left: Hugh O'Callaghan, John Loughnane, John Dennis, Billy Brennan, Pat O'Neill, John McNulty, Eugene Claffey, Michael White, Kevin O'Brien and Billy Dunphy with conductor Martin Valley.
Allihies, Ardgroom, Bere Island and Adrigole Men’s Sheds joined forces last Saturday for a trip to Macroom to see the Macroom Buffalo Cheese Farm followed by a tour of the Kilmurray Independence Museum. The day kicked off with a full breakfast at the Ouvane Falls Inn, Ballylickey and finished with dinner at The Abbey Hotel, Ballyvourney.
Celebrating in Newbridge last Sunday at the Cork minors All-Ireland final against Tyrone were cousins Macdara O'Mahony, Kevin O'Mahony, Hilda O'Mahony, Darragh McSweeney, Donncha O'Mahony, Ronan McSweeney, Conor McSweeney, Rióna O'Mahony and Eleanor O'Mahony.
Mary O’Regan, Kilbronogue, captured this photo of the Kilbronogue wedge tomb in the evening sunlight.
Sheila Hill from the Retirement Village, Baltimore, celebrated her 90th birthday at Dunes Bar & Bistro at Inchydoney with her daughters Christine and Julie. Her grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren from Ireland and England also enjoyed the celebrations.
The Ilen Rovers junior ladies and management who beat St Colmans in the league D6 final played in MTU last Sunday on a full time score of Ilen 6-17 versus St Colmans 1-13. Back: Dwane O'Driscoll and John O'Driscoll (mentors), Sanne Connolly, Maria Connolly, Lucy O'Driscoll, Mia Crowley, Mary Bushe, Clare Collins, Siobhan Hickey, Saoirse Harte Leonard, Ava Murphy, Meg Walsh, Saorla Carey, Aisling Whooley, Anna Hurley, Sarah Connolly, Alice Bushe, Carla O'Regan, Padraig Kiely, Eilish Murphy and Josephine Carey (mentors). Front: Alannah O'Driscoll, Eimear Carey, Tiana Osage Crosby, Emma Hurley, Leah Carey, Daisy Griffiths, Maebh Collins, Anna Collins, Keelin Murphy and Aoife O'Driscoll.
The Muintir Gabriels U18 ladies had a very close match recently against Beara, coming out on top in the last few minutes of the game on the very close scoreline of 4-11 to 3-10.
Eleanor McManus has hung up her hi-vis jacket recently and retired from her role as a Tidy Towns gardener. Eleanor spent ten years caring for the communal areas of Schull, maintaining the plantings for the Tidy Towns. The community issued heartfelt thanks to Eleanor for all her hard work.
The Sheep's Head Sea Scouts recently held two cake sales in aid of the Ahakista Community Centre Building Fund. They raised a brilliant total of €1,356.50. Pictured among the Scouts and their leaders was Elmarie Lynch presenting the cheque to Josephine Mulhall (right), chairperson of the Ahakista Community Association.
Anna Mulcahy (chairperson, Kinsale Arts Weekend), Lisa O'Brien (festival curator, Kinsale Arts Weekend), Erin Connally (artist who painted the programme cover art), and Irene Buckley (composer) at the launch of the Kinsale Arts Weekend 2026 programme at the Temperance Hall in Kinsale. (Photo: Michael O'Sullivan)
Conrad Murphy and Riley O'Donovan in a jubilant mood after Cork's great win in the All-Ireland minor football final at Newbridge last Sunday.
Barryroe's Riley O'Donovan (left) and Conrad Murphy with Kilmeen's Rory Twohig (centre) and the Tom Markham Cup after Cork's victory over Tyrone in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football final in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Jacqueline Weij Ekker, the festival's artistic director and secretary, confirmed to The Southern Star that admission to all festival concerts will be free of charge for everyone under the age of 19.
At the official launch of the Carbery Show at Skibbereen Library recently, Cllr Brendan McCarthy was delighted to launch the upcoming show. Included in the photo are members of the committee and show volunteers. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Scoil Phádraig Naofa former pupils Finn Mannix and Paddy Crowley on a recent visit to the school, holding the original School League Cup (1954-1974).
Members of the Bandon Concert Band alongside Eoghan Kelleher and Kate Murray when the band played last Saturday at the Access Credit Union premises after they had played in the Riverview Shopping Centre.
Dan McCarthy from Glengarriff holding the horns of a scotch sheep while his son Teddy grooms it at the Dunmanway Agricultural Show. (Photo: David Creedon)
Bandon golfers at the Bandon GAA golf classic held at Bandon Golf Club and sponsored by Dan Seaman Motors. The winners of the men’s team event were Tadgh Egan, Kevin Brophy and Robert Wilmot.
The Carrigaline group with spiritual director Fr James Mc Sweeney Co PP (left) on the annual two-day pilgrimage to Knock.
Johnny Ward shearing a herd of 70 sheep for sheep farmer John O'Sullivan in Gloun, near Schull. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Castletown Kinneigh, West Cork, Ireland. 4th Jul, 2026. Cork Autograss Club hosted Round 2 of the All Ireland Autograss series this weekend. Racers from all over the country, including the North, descended on Castletown Kinneigh for 2 days of racing. Pictured in the pits are Kodie & Eva-Lynn McCarthy-O'Mahony with their racer dad Cian O'Mahony from Clonakilty. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Clonakilty, West Cork, Ireland. 4th Jul, 2026. Clonakilty was packed with people today for the South of Ireland Band Championships and Clonakilty Old Time Fair. Thouands of people descended on the West Cork town for the two events under overcast, but dry skies. Pictured next to their 1927 Burrell Roller as part of the Old Time Fair are Fergal Roche, Midleton and Timmy Wright and Andrew Cast, Kinsale. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Dunmanway, West Cork, Ireland. 5th Jul, 2026. Dunmanway Agricultural Show took place today in sunny weather with thousands of people attending. Enjoying an ice cream at the show was Chloe Murray from Dunmanway. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Dunmanway, West Cork, Ireland. 5th Jul, 2026. Dunmanway Agricultural Show took place today in sunny weather with thousands of people attending. Enjoying a ride on the teacups was Lucy Swanton from Durrus. Picture: Andy Gibson.
SPEC: Dunmanway, Cork, Ireland. 05th July, 2026. Mia and Zara Herlihy from Rosscarbery at the annual agricultural show that was held in Dunmanway, Co. Cork. - Picture: David Creedon
SPEC: Dunmanway, Cork, Ireland. 05th July, 2026. Gemma Salter, Castlehaven with Sarah Shannon, Ballinascarthy at the annual agricultural show that was held in Dunmanway, Co. Cork. - Picture: David Creedon
Ronan Quinlan pictured with his son, Donnacha, during a day out in Schull. Photo by Carlos Benlayo
The streets of Clonakilty were packed today with the Old Time Fair taking up the high street and side roads. The fair has been going for over 30 years, with stall holder selling all sorts of goods, bands playing and people dressing for the older days in fine costumes.
Here Joan Kingston and Anna Shannahan in fine period dress
Credit: Andrew Harris.
Luke Crowley with Frankie and Paddy Collins from Skibbereen enjoying the wonderful sunshine on Tragumna beach last weekend. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Armen Vartian and Candice Foss at the opening reception of West Cork Chamber festival. Credit:Karlis Dzjamko
Dan Joe O'Sullivan from Leap brought his horse 'Loki' and a milk cart to the Old Time Fair. Picture: Andy Gibson.
. Dunmanway Agricultural Show took place today in sunny weather with thousands of people attending. Enjoying an ice cream at the show was Elsie Fahy from Skibbereen. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Enjoying the Clonakilty Old Time Fair. were (left to right): Jacinta and Chloe Darragh, Clonakilty and Liz Redl, Rosscarbery. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Linda and Liam Maher, Clonakilty at the Old Time Fair. Photo: Martin Walsh.
SPEC: Carrigaline, Cork, Ireland. 04th July, 2026. Holly Davis uses her kite to shelter from the sun at the Basant Panchami festival, a traditional kite flying festival that was celebrated at the local community park in Carrigaline, Co. Cork. - Picture David Creedon
Schull Tidy Towns volunteers Maura Allen and Eamonn Smith help brighten the village by planting flowers and tidying public areas as part of ongoing efforts to keep Schull looking its best. Photo by Carlos Benlayo
Linsey, Barry and Leah Ryan with Kitty Collins all from Skibbereen enjoying a beach day at Tragumna last Sunday afternoon. Photo; Anne Minihane.