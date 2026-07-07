Were you Out and About in West Cork lately?
The third Annual Lavender Festival takes place on Cape Clear, West Cork, this weekend. Hundreds of tourists descended on the island to visit the festival, with lavender as the main theme. Cape Clear Islanders Samantha Parsons and Brennus Voarino at the festival. Picture: Andy Gibson.
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Barryroe Co-Op hosted a 'Women in Farming' seminar at Darrara Community Centre, West Cork today. Around 50 people attended the event to listen to speakers talk about various subjects including derrogation, farm inspections and accounting. Aoife O'Driscoll from Timoleague brought her young daughter Caragh to the event. Picture: Andy Gibson.
On a very hot day in West Cork, people flocked to the beaches to cool off and top up their tans. The Warren Beach in Rosscarbery was packed with people making the most of the sunshine and high temperatures. Playing in a hole they dug were Aoife & Hannah Moynihan from Ballingeary. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Pictured at the Bandon Family resource centre BBQ, from the left, Orla Walsh, Louise Hackett, Ben O’Connor, Deirdre Pattwell, Diana Phillips, Yasmin Phillips, Gabriel Silva Pinto, Frances Murphy Lordan.
The Murphy Family from Bere Island with the Donie Harrington Trophy. (From the left) Michelagh, Edel, Billy, Oisin, Ultan Olan Brendan, and Brendán Murphy. Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Andrew Doyle, Cole Murphy Doyle and Brianne Murphy Doyle from San Diego visiting cousins in Eyeries . Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Former pupils of Scoil Phádraig Naofa Finn Mannix and Paddy Crowley on a recent visit to the school, holding the original School League Cup (1954-1974).
At a recent celebration at St. Mary’s National School, former pupil Derry Cadogan, one of the first junior infant pupils with Freddie Galvin and Evie McCarthy, pupils of the schools last junior infant class.
A special mass was held to celebrate the amalgamation of Dunmanway’s St. Mary’s Junior and Senior Schools and Scoil Phádraig Naofa. Three pupils rang the school bells, Grace O’Donovan, Megan Hunt and Seán Deasy.
Dunmanway Agriculture Show Committee, back from left, Reggie Chambers, Sam Jennings, Finbarr Hurley, Seamus Crowley, Liz Patterson, Enid Chambers, and Margaret Deane. Middle, Bernadette Carroll, Valerie Jennings, Carmel Foynes, and Christine O'Mahony. Front, Catherine Cotter, Paula McCarthy, Vesta Kingston, Maureen Hurley, Rose Hurley, Patricia Kingston, and Mary Cotter.
Representatives from the Cork region at the Family Resource Centre National Forum Annual Conference in Mullingar. Pamela Nolan Manager Le Cheile FRC, Adrienne Murphy Board Member Bandon FRC, Sean Ahern Manager Carrigtwohill FRC, Chris O’Leary Cobh FRC, Niamh Gonelly Chair Beara West FRC, Kathryn Kingston Manager Caha Centre FRC.
Mags O'Leary, Tirnanean, Barryroe and her children Erin and Cathal out and about in Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Italian students Vanessa Cebanu (left) and Ilaria Costantinini from Venice enjoying a visit to Kennedy Gardens in Clonakilty during a school vacation in West Cork. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Ella and Zach O'Regan from Rosscarbery pictured in Ashe Street, Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Clonaklilty's Séimí (left) and Marie Forristal at the Friday market in Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Locals Ruby Dillion (left) and Emma Forrest in Kennedy Park Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
The U9’s Ilen Rover boys played a series of games against O'Donovan Rossa GAA in Skibbereen last Thursday evening. Back from the left, Daniel Casey, Tadhg Holland, Rory Keane, Nicholas McSweeney, Archie Desmond, Seán O’Sullivan, Fionn Barry, Patrick O'Driscoll. Front from the left, Senan Coughlan, Finn Browne, Seán Holland, Nye Bennett, Harry Coughlan, Daniel Harte.
The U8’s Ilen Rover girls had a series of games against Muintir Bhaire last Saturday morning in Durrus. A great morning out was had by all. Back from the left, Rowan Murphy, Caoimhe O’Sullivan, Chloe Keohane, Wren Putze. Front from the left, Leah Draper, Shauna McCarthy, Emma Draper.
Rath National School’s 5th class pupils, Stephen O’ Mahony, Ella Keane, Edie Reilly, Hugo O’ Driscoll, Sebastian O’ Regan, Jimmy McDonagh, Cathal Ronan, Rathnaid Whooley, Hannah Sheehy and Róisín McDermott, displaying some of their handiwork in the school garden.
Rath NS walked to an archaeological dig taking place locally to visit University of Maryland (USA) students, excavating a pre famine site. Pupils met with the students in small groups, learned about archaeology, their findings and also got to do some treasure hunting themselves. This was followed by a picnic in the sun before returning to school.
Irish artist Monica Jones launches her new creative art studio White Willow Studio in Baltimore, West Cork. Monica Jones is pictured here with Sara Baker, Rosemary Cross , Natalie Dwyer, and Kathleen Leonard..
(Photo: Clare Keogh)
Hanna O’Driscoll (Drimoleague) and Alice O’Driscoll (Castletownshend) volunteering at the Special Olympics Ireland Summer Games in Dublin recently
Doctor Elsa Harte from Timoleague has been awarded a spot on the prestigious and highly competitive international educational and cultural exchange programme to further her ground breaking research.
The West Cork Jesters enjoyed a camping trip to Whiddy Island last weekend which was facilitated by some very kind people who made the trip very enjoyable for the whole group.
The National Ireland West Cork Wellness event that was held at the West Lodge Hotel in Bantry on Thursday June 25th. The event was supported by Glenilen Farm. (From left) Sandra Maybury, Gwen Bastian-Enright, Lorna O'Regan, Michele Hallahan and Dr Sinéad O'Donovan (Photo: Anna Groniecka)
A suprise meet and greet was held in Schull Harbour hotel, where children got to meet the popular Bluey characters. (From left) Nana Heeler, Grandpa Mort, Cllr Caroline Cronin and Sadie Hunt.
Pictured are existing club members with new rowers who joined through the "Give Rowing A Go" days. From the left, Clare Seward, Caleb Cairns, Clara Lavelle, Alice Webb and Sarah Britz.
Representing Ireland Daniel Copithorne, skipper and one of the Team Ireland crew at the U23 Youth World Match Racing Championships in Middelfart, Denmark.
Ríon Ní Dhonnabháin, who will study a masters in Fashion and Society, through the Fulbright international educational and cultural exchange programme.
West Cork Chamber Music Festival artistic director Francis Humphry’s and Cllr Caroline Cronin at the festival reception. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
Local runners Timmy Carroll and Debra O'Leary pictured after they finished the Courtmacsherry 10km Road Race last Friday evening. Debra, won the Ladies 35-39 category. Also included is Eliza Carroll. (Photo: Martin Walsh).
Pictured at the launch of the Kinsale Women's Shed at the Temperance Hall were Cllr Marie O'Sullivan and Nancy Reilly
Fionnuala Collins, Deborah Maguire, Lilibeth Horne, Brand Blarney; Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Damian Boylan and Tom O’Byrne, Ecologist pictured at Clogheenmilcon Fen, Blarney, at the launch of the 2023 Town and Village Renewal Scheme projects. (Photo: Alison Miles)
Pictured at the Castletown Fundraising Rally, Coppeen, Co. Cork in support of Enable Ireland were James, Lorna, Tadgh and Evan Murphy from Bantry.
(Photo: John Allen)
“Kilbrittain Golfers,” (L to R), Margaret & Pat Quilnan, Kilbrittain attending the Captain’s Prize Presentation at Bandon Golf Club.
Pictured at the recent launch of Skibbereen's Carbery Show were Kevin O'Regan, Aughadown, Laura Hurley, Mary and Jimmy Sheehy, Baltimore. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Watching the Courtmacsherry 10km road race last weekend were (left to right): Joanna McDonnell and her dog Peggy Sue, Darren Foord and Ailbhe McDonnell from Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Pictured at the Castletown Fundraising Rally, Coppeen, Co. Cork in support of Enable Ireland were Brendan and Ashton O’Mahony from Carrigdrohid.
Picture. John Allen
Eoin Doolin, Maurice Collins and Richard Doolan (all Rosscarbery) at the Lyre tractor, car, truck and motorcycle run which was in aid of Knockskeagh National School, West Cork Rapid Response and Clonakilty Hospital.
Picture: David Patterson, Tractor Run - Cork
The third Annual Lavender Festival takes place on Cape Clear, West Cork, this weekend. Hundreds of tourists descended on the island to visit the festival, with lavender as the main theme. Replanting new lavender for the next harvest was Vera Arkisha from Cape Clear. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Barryroe Co-Op hosted a 'Women in Farming' seminar at Darrara Community Centre, West Cork today. Around 50 people attended the event to listen to speakers talk about various subjects including derrogation, farm inspections and accounting. Pictured at the event are Iris & Chloe Hegarty from Bandon. Picture: Andy Gibson.
“Bandon Golf Winner,” (L to R) John E O’Donovan accepting the Captain’s Prize from Bandon Golf Club Captain, James A Barrett after the recent competition.
Courtmacsherry's Mark Gannon wth his wife Trish prior to the start of the Courtmacsherry 10km road race last weekend. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Pictured at the Castletown Fundraising Rally, Coppeen, Co. Cork in support of Enable Ireland were Catherine O’Donovan with Michael and Elma Crowley from Ballinadee.
Picture. John Allen
Conall Lanin and TJ Barry enjoying a well-earned break after a hard day's work on the farm in Schull. Photo by Carlos Benlayo