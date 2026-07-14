MARY COTTER: Focusing on gut health changed my life, so now I’m helping others to overcome pain

A CORK woman who suffered debilitating pain for years changed career so she could help other women who felt unheard in the same situation.

Mary Cotter, originally from Douglas but now based in Clonakilty, studied interior design and worked in commercial interiors in Edinburgh.

However just a few years into her career, her life was turned upside down by what seemed like a straightforward urinary tract infection (UTI) that never fully resolved.

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‘I was eventually diagnosed with interstitial cystitis and spent years going through repeated courses of antibiotics, tests and appointments, but nothing seemed to explain why I was still in pain. I was exhausted, in constant pain, and struggling to manage even simple household tasks like carrying groceries,’ recalls Mary.

She felt trapped and fearful that life would always be this way.

At the time, she felt there were very few answers available, but she was determined to find a way forward.

‘I began exploring nutrition while living in Australia. I worked with a nutritional therapist and started focusing on gut health, reducing inflammation, supporting my immune system and improving my overall resilience. Gradually my health improved and my recurring and chronic UTIs disappeared completely.

‘That experience changed the course of my life. I retrained as a nutritional therapist in 2013, but interestingly I didn’t initially work in bladder health. The experience had been so difficult that for many years I preferred to specialise in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It took time before I felt ready to revisit my own story and start a virtual clinic specialising in UTI support.’

What eventually brought Mary back to specialising in chronic and recurring UTIs was seeing how many women were still struggling with the same unanswered questions she had faced.

‘Many had ongoing urinary symptoms despite being told their urine tests were ‘normal’. Others had been given a diagnosis of interstitial cystitis or bladder pain syndrome without ever feeling they had received a satisfactory explanation for why their symptoms had started in the first place.

‘I realised there was a real need for practitioners who could help women look beyond symptom management and explore the wider factors that influence UTI risk, including the urinary and vaginal microbiome, immune health, hormones, nutrition and nervous system.’

Now, Mary helps women who feel trapped in an endless cycle of infections and antibiotics understand what’s driving their symptoms and support them with evidence-based nutrition and lifestyle strategies to improve their bladder health.

‘Much of my work focuses on the relationship between the bladder, the vaginal microbiome, the immune system and hormones. This is particularly relevant during perimenopause and menopause, when declining oestrogen levels can increase the risk of UTIs, yet many women are unaware of the connection.

‘Another challenge women face is growing antibiotic resistance. While antibiotics are often essential, there is increasing recognition that recurrent UTIs are complex and can be influenced by factors such as menopause, the microbiome, immune health and lifestyle. We also need strategies that support the body’s own defences and help prevent infections from returning.’

Mary is a highly regarded in her field and among many achievements was invited to attend discussions at Westminster as part of wider conversations around improving treatment options for chronic UTIs.

Having spent 19 years living in Edinburgh, after the pandemic, Mary and her husband found themselves spending more time in West Cork and fell in love with the lifestyle here.

‘We realised it was where we wanted to put down roots, so we moved home to Ireland at the end of 2023. We now live near Clonakilty,’ she said.

She won the Solo Businesswoman award at the recent Network West Cork Business Women of the Year awards.

‘It felt particularly meaningful because it represents so much more than the last year. It’s recognition of a journey that started with my own health challenges and has grown into a business that now supports women around the world.’

‘For many years, bladder health and UTIs weren’t topics people talked about openly. A big part of my work has been helping women feel heard, understood and less alone, while also raising awareness of an issue that affects so many lives and helping women understand that they have options.’

Ultimately, Mary said, what began as a personal health journey has since grown into an international online practice, supporting women across Ireland, the UK, the US, Europe and beyond.

‘But more importantly, it has become a mission. I’m passionate about raising awareness that UTIs are not simply a women’s issue to be endured. They can have a profound impact on quality of life, relationships, careers and mental wellbeing, and women deserve better answers and more support than they often receive.’