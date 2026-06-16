Were you out and about in West Cork lately?
The 109th Clonakilty Agricultural Show took place today on a day full of rain showers. Having fun on the teacups were Shonie Daly, Leap; Stella Collins, Castlehaven; Sienna Daly, Leap and Isabelle Daly, Castlehaven. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
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The 109th Clonakilty Agricultural Show took place today on a day full of rain showers. The hospitality suite was busy with Mary Finn; Geraldine O'Brien; Magaret Daly; Carol Boylan; Greta O'Donovan and Eileen Sheppard serving refreshments. (Photo: Andy Gibson.)
Patrick Hayes, longstanding member of the IFA, received an Honorary Life Membership at Clonakilty Agricultural Show on Sunday 7th June. Conor O'Leary, Munster Regional Chair for IFA, presented Patrick with the award. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Allannah Prendergast (left) from Rosscarbery and Regina Daly, Skibbereen at the Clonakilty Agricultural Show. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Enjoying the Clonakilty Agricultural Show were locals (left to right):Lily and Laura Helen, Hannah O'Leary and Fern Helen - Lily and Fern are twin sisters. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Richard Galvin and his mother Jennie Galvin, owners of the Circle K Service Station in Dunmanway and Michelle O’Mahony, history consultant hold a plaque with details about Duffy’s Circus which used to be based on the site of the service station at the launch of Stories on the Street, a community heritage project celebrating the people, places, and memories of Dunmanway.
Photo John Allen
Roisin Owens, Charlotte Healy, Clara Farr, Aoife Bennett and Ellie McCarthy, 5th class pupils from St Marys Senior School Dunmanway showing a plaque with details about the Winnie the Pooh connection to the town at the launch of Stories on the Street, a community heritage project celebrating the people, places, and memories of Dunmanway.
Photo: John Allen
Enjoying the Farmers Market in Skibbereen were Pete Martin, FIona Vincent and Greg Watkin. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Helen Mitchell, Joan Barrett and Helen Behan with the lovely Paris enjoying their Saturday morning in Skibbereen. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Éabha O'Leary represented Knockskeagh National School and Ballinascarthy camogie club when she played at the interval in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday.
Samantha Stanley from Bandon with 'Bronview Tutti Fruitti' winner of the Belgian Blue class at the Clonakilty Agricultural Show. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Dara and Lucy O'Regan from Clonakilty at the annual agricultural show. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
James (left) and Trevor Deane from Dunmanway with the overall commercial champion at the Clonakilty Agricultural Show. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Peadar Williamson from Durrus with Belgian Blue Cross ‘Betty’ a class winner at the Clonakilty Agricultural Show with show judge Sean Sherman, Rathdowney and Katie Calnan, Leap. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Lucy Tuthill Kingston from Timoleague with her piece that placed first in the horticulture ‘Seasonal Landscape’ category at the Clonakilty Agricultural Show. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The 109th Clonakilty Agricultural Show took place last weekend on a day full of rain showers. Preparing Betty, their Belgian Blue Heifer, for showing were Katie Shanahan and Eamon Shanahan from Leap. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Kevin, Kate and Bertie Buckley shopping in Skibbereen last Saturday morning. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Siobhan O'Neill and Declan Crowley were doing the flag day for the Ilen Rovers underage club last Saturday morning. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Cllr Deirdre Kelly and Cllr Caroline Cronin, chair of the West Cork Municipal District with Michelle O Mahony, of OM History Consultant and Communications cutting the ribbon with a 1948 vintage scissors to officially launch ‘Stories on the Street’, a community heritage project celebrating the people, places, and memories of Dunmanway. (Photo: John Allen)
Kora Cronin, Ailbhe O’Callaghan and Ceoladh Browne enjoying time together at the Castletownbere Festival. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Ellie Harrington and Siona Browne tackling the obstacle course. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Fun and games at he Castletownbere Pitch Festival Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
After living in fear and surviving domestic violence, Sheila O'Brien is now using her strength to advocate for those still trapped in silence.
Maeve Higgins chairing the panel discussion.
Cllr George Gill presented a cheque for €750 to Helen O’Driscoll, Cancer Connect manager, from the proceeds of the Fianna Fáil centenary year event held at The Maritime Hotel during May.
The Timoleague National School’s girls’ football team that won the Sciath na Scol final at Clonakilty last week. Back: Jennifer Lynch, Alex Keohane, Caelinn Coomey, Meabh Doyle, Lara Foley, Isabel Harte, Jill O'Leary, Caoimhe O'Sullivan and Katie O'Rourke. Front: Doireann Couse, Clodagh Coughlan, Anna McInerney, Anna Leahy, Sadbh Hanbridge, Juliet Griffin, Lauren O'Riordan and Anna Coffey.
At the presentation were (from left) John Walsh, Kieran Keohane, Mary Hayes, Pat Hayes, DJ Hurley and Jer Lehane.
At the recent second screening of the Newcestown Film Awards held in the Bandon GAA pavilion were some of the organising committee, Hubert Burrows, Noelle Buckley, Kevin Flanagan, Elma Barry, Orla Dinneen and Mairead Barry.
Siofradh Walsh-Peelo (left) and Emma O'Donovan were all smiles after their trip to Clonakilty from Ardfield. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Ardfield's Iarla Strevli with his parents Sorcha and Daniel in Kennedy Park, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Clonakilty Community College students (from left) Emma Northbrook, Sophie Keohane and Jenny Moynihan all from Clonakilty taking a break between examinations. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Participants getting ready to start the recent five-mile family walk from the Butlerstown Community Hall in aid of the Butlerstown Community Hall Renovation Fund. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Supporting Cork at the Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football quarter-final against Meath in Semple Stadium, Thurles last Saturday were (from left) Stephen Finn, Liam and Noreen Murphy, Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Aideen O’Brien happily serving up coffee’s at her new venture, Go Tobann.
Kinsale Youth Community Centre (KYCC) expressed thanks to Kinsale Rampart Players for their generous donation of €3,325 which was raised through the spot prize raffle at their recent pantomime. At the presentation of funds were Margaret Murphy (board member, KYCC) and John Collins (chairperson, Kinsale Rampart Players).
Aine Kenny, Karen O’Connell, Brainín McCarron and Shauna Donegan from the Kinsale based Soundwaves Choir waiting to go onstage at St Catherine’s Cultural Centre in Kinsale at the weekend. (Photo: John Allen)
Deirdre Towns, Kealties recently participated in, and completed, the Cork City Marathon.
At Cronin Electrical in Kilbrittain for the handover of their Christmas lights display funds amounting to €4,500 to West Cork Rapid Response are (from left) Liam Slattery (WCRR), Betty Hennessy (WCRR), Robert Hayes, Rubi Mangoa, Gearóid O'Connell, Brendan Deegan, Michelle Cronin, Denis Cronin, Kate Crowley (WCRR), Kirsty Madden, Emma Lucey and Craig Hahessey.
Judge Seamus Neary with Grace O’Donovan leading, and owner Denise O’Donovan (no relation) at the Bandon Agricultural Show.
Trevor Deane (owner), with Katie Lordan and her father Sean Lordan, and Seamus Neary (judge from County Kilkenny) and Sean O’Callaghan (manager, AIB Bandon) at the Bandon Show.
One of the many steam engines at the Innishannon Steam and Vintage Rally held on the June bank holiday weekend.
Emily Crowley and Farah McCarthy of Reenascreena National School with some of their collection at their beach clean-up in Ownahincha.
Preparations are well underway for the annual Ahiohill Vintage Club’s working day with the first cut picked up from the working field last Friday to make way for a considerable crop of silage for the August bank holiday. From left: Ralph O'Regan, Paddy Coffey, Ronan Coughlan, Jeremiah Lordan and Niall Helen operating the harvester.
Aodan Kelleher, Micheal Farr, John Lynch, Brendan O’Rourke, Henry Duggan, Eddie Moloney, Mark Farr, Gavin McCarthy and Barry Herlihy promoting the annual Doheny/Sam Maguire golf classic which will be held on Saturday June 13th at Skibbereen Golf Club.
Group photo of the Crowley Clan Council who held their open air mass at the Crowley Castle in Ahakeera, Dunmanway recently, which was celebrated by Fr Raphael.
Caoilainn Cash, Hannah O’Driscoll, Martha O’Leary and Tara Callinan, third year studens at Schull Community College, took advantage of the sunshine on their final day of school and enjoyed a walk on the Colla Loop.
The winner, Galway Triathlon Club’s Senan McDonnell defended his title, claiming victory for two year’s in succession. Denis Hegarty 2nd, produced the fastest run split of the day, clocking 16:48 for the 5km course and Cork Triathlon Club’s Donncha Kiely was third. Photo courtesy of Michael Buckley.
Deirdre Casey, Cork Tri Club, secured her second victory in this year’s round of the national series. Cork Triathlon Club’s Maura Barry achieved second place and the battle for third went right to the line but Killarney Triathlon Club’s Orla Houlihan recorded the fastest run split of the day to secure the final podium position. Photo courtesy of Michael Buckley.
The Sliabh Rua team and management who won the Lillian O'Sullivan cup last Saturday when they defeated Brian Dillions.
Islander Joe Driscoll, the driving force behind the festival, with lavender he harvested for the festival. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Pupils from junior infants to second class from Rath National School enjoying their Just4Fun school tour at MTU, Cork.
Pupils and staff of Scoil Naomh Bhríde gathered to celebrate the schools’ victory in the Sciath Na Scol, retaining the title from last year. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Darrara Art Group is currently holding an exhibition / sale at Skibbereen Library. At the launch of the event were (back, from left) Evelyn Quirke, Liz Collins, Deirdre Jennings, Anne Holland, Deirdre Ní Aodha, Bernadette Murphy, Sheila Collins and Michael Carroll. Front: Patricia O’Brien, Mary Hennessy O’Brien, Valerie McCarthy and Tjørven Deane, Skibbereen Library Staff Officer. The exhibition continues to the end of June.
The men’s doubles winners James Martin and Brendan Lynch (left), with runners up Declan Alton and Les Edwards.