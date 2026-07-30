BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

1981. Right Rev. S. G. Pontz, Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, blessing the new Guide Dogs for the Blind Training Centre at Model Farm Road, Cork, prior to the opening by An Taoiseach, Dr. Garret Fitzgerald, T.D., second from right. Also in picture are Mr. Joe Barrett, chairman, Irish Guide Dog Association, and Cllr. Paud Black, Lord Mayor of Cork.
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