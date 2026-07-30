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BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

July 30th, 2026 8:20 AM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image

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1981. Right Rev. S. G. Pontz, Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, blessing the new Guide Dogs for the Blind Training Centre at Model Farm Road, Cork, prior to the opening by An Taoiseach, Dr. Garret Fitzgerald, T.D., second from right. Also in picture are Mr. Joe Barrett, chairman, Irish Guide Dog Association, and Cllr. Paud Black, Lord Mayor of Cork.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, simply send old photos, film or video to: [email protected] or simply call in to our offices where we will scan hard copies of photographs for publication. If you’d like to view past copies of The Southern Star and/or

The Skibbereen Eagle, go to www.irishnewsarchive.com 

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