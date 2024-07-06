Kinsale's Shane Kenneally 'ecstatic' after claiming Senior Men’s Amateur Close title

BY FAOLÁN CAHILL

KINSALE Golf Club's Shane Kenneally claimed the 2024 Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Close Championship, coming out on top after three additional trips to the closing hole on the Faldo Course at Lough Erne on Friday.

There were three golfers through to the playoff as Kenneally was joined by Eddie McCormack (Galway Bay) and Alan Duffy (Royal Tara), all ending the day on three-over par.

On their first visit to 18, Kenneally and McCormack secured their pars but Duffy failed to convert his second putt and so it was left to Kenneally and McCormack to battle it out.

The pair couldn’t be separated on their second attempt with the hole halved in par, but it was third time lucky for Kenneally, who’s long two-putt par was enough to secure the victory on the third playoff hole, as heavy rain began to fall in Fermanagh.

Speaking in the aftermath, the Kinsale golfer couldn’t hide his delight at getting his hands on the trophy.

“Ecstatic, happy, hasn’t quite sunk in, probably because I’m feeling a bit cold and wet from the rain. It’ll sink in on the way home in the car I think. There’ll be a few whoops in the car!”

Talking about that pressure-filled par putt, the Corkman described how he took confidence from his putting over the week as he stepped up to the twelve-footer that ultimately won him the championship.

“Be positive, and make sure you get the pace right. I was fairly happy generally over the three days, anything eight to 10/12 feet I was fairly good at. I didn’t miss anything short over the three days, it was just pace. Keep the pace and don’t leave it short. “