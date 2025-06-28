Bronze for Bantry rower Sadhbh Ní Laoighre at World Cup II

BANTRY Rowing Club’s Sadhbh Ní Laoighre has won a bronze medal at World Rowing Cup II in Lucerne.

Ní Laoighre (18) teamed up with Tiarnán O’Donnell (Lee Rowing Club), and they finished third in the A final of the PR3 Mixed Double Sculls and claimed a bronze medal.

The duo raced in the PR3 category due to a lack of entries in their own PR2 classification. The event provided valuable racing experience for the new crew.

Ní Laoighre started her para rowing journey in 2024. In that same year, the Bantry rower took home two golds from the 2024 Home International Regatta in both the 2000m race and 500m sprint race.