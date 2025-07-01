Celtic Challenge joy for talented Glandore sailors

THE vibrant spirit of sailing camaraderie was alive and kicking in Glandore as Glandore Harbour Yacht Club (GHYC) hosted the much-anticipated annual team race against Royal Anglesey Yacht Club (RAYC).

The friendly rivalry, known as the Celtic Challenge, was anything but tame – with wind, waves, and a showcase of top-tier teamwork, especially from the rising stars of GHYC’s junior sailors.

Saturday dawned with just enough breeze to stir excitement, and right on cue, a fresh westerly filled in by 11am for the first gun. The teams charged off the line toward Castletownshend, tacking south of High Island. GHYC – sailing Moonshine, Aphrodite, and Zu – made a powerful opening statement by sweeping the top three spots, leaving RAYC’s Leah, Magic, and Larus chasing in fourth through sixth.

Following a sailors’ lunch, the teams switched boats for the return leg to Glandore. With winds building, the racing intensified. RAYC found better footing with a 3, 4, 5 finish, but GHYC’s consistency – securing 1, 2, and 6 – clinched them a second win.

A key story of the day? The exceptional performance of GHYC’s junior sailors – Emma Barret (17), Zaiba Mahmood (15), Jess Tubb (17), Ruá Mahmood (13), Mia Scarlett (16) and Cassian Mahmood (12) – who crewed nearly all the team boats across the weekend.

Sunday brought more reliable westerlies, perfect for close-fought races in the outer harbour between Adam and Eve Islands. The race committee – Diarmaid Ó Suilleabháin, Mary O’Sullivan, and Michelle Hayes – set tight windward/leeward courses that demanded precision and teamwork.

GHYC capitalised again, winning races three and four. After another boat switch, races five and six followed suit with GHYC edging out close battles to sweep the series 6–0 – an emphatic victory and a masterclass in consistent team racing.

At the official trophy presentation, RAYC team captain Jeremy Parker graciously handed over the Celtic Challenge Trophy to GHYC Dragon captain John Wyles.