The 34th Dáil: Predicting the outcome in West Cork

Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin is joined by reporters Jackie Keogh and Kieran O’Mahony and deputy editor Martin Claffey on today's episode.

Jackie Keogh gives us a quick rundown of who is running and how it’s looking so far in Cork South West, while Kieran O’Mahony delves into Cork North West – a constituency that many don’t realise encompasses a fair bit of West Cork, including parts of Dunmanway's hinterland and Newcestown.

We also take a look at Cork South Central, which includes Carrigaline, and has some very high profile candidates and vacancies.

There are just two weeks left in this race and anything could happen throughout the campaign, and most certainly, at the count centre which looks like it will be in Mallow, on November 30th.

On that day we will be running a live blog with updates on the count, from early Saturday morning, on southernstar.ie so don’t forget to have it bookmarked on your laptop, phone or whatever device you have that day – and see who will be representing you in the 34th Dáil.