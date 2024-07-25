Three West Cork artists on their inspiration ahead of new show in Baltimore

A SPECIAL summer open door event showcasing the works and talents of three West Cork artists will take place at The Yellow Door in Baltimore village from July 27th to the end of August.

Sherkin Island based painter Majella O’Neill Collins, and artists Paula Marten and Aisling Roche have teamed up for a unique showcase, offering art enthusiasts a special opportunity to experience the creativity and passion of their work with scheduled and unscheduled talks throughout the summer.

The three women joined Star digital manager Dylan Mangan for a conversation about their art, where they find inspiration, teaching and the unique draw West Cork has for artists.

Listen below, or search 'Southern Star In The News' wherever you get your podcasts.

Find more information on the showcase here.