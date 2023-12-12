Creative Conversations with Mich Maroney and Caroline Boyfield

SIX years ago, Mich Maroney took a look in the mirror in her London home and decided enough was enough – she was moving to West Cork.

She has gone on to launch Swerve Magazine, a creative hub for writers and artists who want to showcase their work, which operates on a collaborative basis, connecting artists from different backgrounds and disciplines.

Maroney, Swerve's editor and designer, joins Eimear O'Dwyer on the latest edition of Creative Conversations to chat about why she made the move to West Cork, setting up Swerve and the inspiration she gets from this part of the world.

They are also joined by Swerve's editor-at-large and artist in residence, Caroline Boyfield, who coordinates and translates new writing, and sources the work of exciting visual artists in Brittany and beyond.

Swerve is more than just a magazine, it's an artistic project with a gallery space and the aim to build a poetry and prose project with contributions in English, French, Gaelic and Breton languages, a partnership of writing and visual art between the two regions of Cork and Finistère.

This episode was produced and presented by Eimear O'Dwyer.