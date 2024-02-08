Youghal woman to tell story of Rosscarbery stalker on Virgin TV

THE story of a Youghal woman who was stalked by Rosscarbery man James Steele is part of a new documentary to be aired next Monday by Virgin Media.

Stalked airs on Monday February 12th at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player, recounting the story of Youghal woman, Una Ring, who suffered months of stalking and intimidation at the hands of her former work colleague, James Steele.

His relentless campaign of harassment started with a barrage of texts to mum-of-two Una, but it quickly escalated into spray painting her windows and car tyres and leaving threatening notes at her door.

Steele was finally arrested when attempting to break into Una’s home armed with a rope, crowbar, dildo, and duct tape, in 2020.

In the documentary, Una reflects on her future as she prepares for Steele’s imminent release from prison, which she believes could be as early as April 2024.

The lack of stalking-specific legislation in Ireland deeply affected all three victims, leading both Una Ring and fellow contributor Eve McDowell to turn to activism, courageously championing the urgent need for stalking-specific legislation to protect others.

With stalking-specific legislation finally coming into effect in November 2023, their tireless efforts and commitment to change have become a beacon of hope for countless others who have experienced the horrors of stalking, paving the way for a brighter future where victims can access the help and protection they so desperately need.

Virgin Media says the documentary paints a raw and unfiltered picture of the psychological and emotional toll endured by those who have faced relentless stalking.