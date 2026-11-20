Skibbereen Library has undergone an extensive refurbishment, completed by Cork County Library and Arts Service.

The works were designed to enhance accessibility and the visitor experience by creating a second meeting room and a dedicated sensory space. The library has also been painted and carpeted with a new desk, shelving, and an IT upgrade to improve internet speeds.

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The new sensory room provides a quiet, enclosed space away from the lighting and activity of the main library, offering a calm and supportive environment for people with sensory processing needs, autism, dementia and other conditions that can make traditional public spaces challenging.

The room features comfortable seating and specialist equipment including colour-changing LED light columns, an interactive Magic Table 360, tactile wall panels, sensory toys, infinity mirrors, cushioned seating and a selection of books. Together, these resources provide visual, tactile and auditory experiences that support relaxation, engagement and learning.

This initiative forms part of a collective response across the county to create supportive, inclusive environments for families, older people and carers. The sensory room, which will be available by advance booking, was designed in consultation with local groups to make library visits more accessible and enjoyable by offering a space tailored to individual sensory needs.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan said: “Our libraries are welcoming spaces at the heart of communities across Cork County. The new sensory room in Skibbereen is a wonderful addition that will help ensure more people can access and enjoy library services in a comfortable and supportive environment.”

Funding for the refurbishment and sensory room was provided by Cork County Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht through the Targeted Small-scale Capital Investment for Public Libraries Scheme.

Works were carried out across West Cork as part of the same funding programme, an interactive Magic Table 360 unit has been installed in Bandon library, while broadband upgrades have been completed in Schull library.