Woodlands planted in honour of nurses

BANTRY General Hospital is taking part in a national initiative which aims to plant a tree for every healthcare worker in the country.

Called Nurse A Tree, it is raising €200,000 to plant a tree for all 80,000 nurses across Ireland as a living legacy to honour, give thanks and recognition to all nurses who have been frontline during the pandemic.

Local TD Holly Cairns planted a birch and oak tree at Bantry General Hospital as part of the initiative. The oak tree was chosen because it is one of the most loved trees in the world, and is a symbol of strength, morale, resistance and knowledge.

Holly said: ‘This is a wonderful way to create a living legacy to the invaluable work of nurses in our healthcare system especially during the pandemic. I am also delighted that this took place at Bantry Hospital which is an essential facility for the people of West Cork.

‘I want to thank the Nurse a Tree founders, Clodagh Connaughton, a healthcare professional, and Maurice Ryan, a director of Green Belt. The Nurse a Tree projects acknowledges the nursing community and ensures the planting of more native woodlands. It is very apt that these amenities will help improve people’s physical and mental health by providing green spaces in communities and increasing biodiversity. They have set themselves the ambitious target of planting a tree for each of the 80,000 registered nurses across Ireland. I encourage local authorities and communities to support this project.’

Members of the public can donate at nurseatree.ie.