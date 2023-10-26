Woman got involved in strangers' dispute

A BANDON’S woman behaviour on the streets of Clonakilty was described by a district court judge as ‘very bad’ after hearing she became involved in a dispute that had nothing to do with her while in a very drunken state.

Chamayne Savage (28) of 2 Dunamore, Lislevane, Bandon pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to being drunk in a public place as well as using or engaging in threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge James McNulty that Ms Savage had been socialising in Clonakilty on September 2nd when Gda Michael O’Regan came across her on Pearse Street.

‘She was very drunk and unable to stand, while her speech was slurred. A dispute started among people nearby and she became involved in it despite not knowing anyone,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘She was directed by garda to leave the scene on a number of occasions but refused to do so. She also threatened a passer-by saying: “F**k you bitch, don’t be talking to the garda?.”’

She was arrested, conveyed to Clonakilty Garda Station and charged with the two public order offences. The court was told that she has no previous convictions.

Solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client, who is a mum to one child, realises that she shouldn’t be drinking alcohol when taking medication. He said she has anxiety issues and suffers depression and hasn’t drank since the incident.

‘She got drunk and got involved in something when she shouldn’t have done and she regrets it,’ said Mr Murphy, who added that she has linked in with mental health services and has appointments arranged.

Judge McNulty said that alcohol is a depressant and her behaviour on the night was ‘very bad’ and he remanded her on continuing bail to appear in court again on April 16th next year.