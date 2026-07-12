Witness Appeal Fatal Road Traffic Collision on R568 at Manch East, Ballineen

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the R568 at Manch East, Ballineen.

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The collision involving a car and a lorry occurred at approximately 3pm this afternoon Sunday 12th July, 2026.

The female driver of the car, a woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

The male driver of the lorry, aged in his 50s was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The road remains closed with local diversions in place as Gardaí conduct a forensic collision examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the R568 at Manch East, Ballineen, Co. Cork between 2:30pm and 3:00pm today to come forward.

Those who were travelling in the area during this time and who may have camera footage, including dash cam or mobile phone recordings are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any

Garda Station.