Uisce Éireann urges West and North Cork customers to conserve water as demand rises

Uisce Éireann is appealing to customers across West Cork and parts of North Cork to conserve water as demand for treated water continues to increase during the current spell of warm weather.

While the vast majority of customers are experiencing no disruption to their water supply, Uisce Éireann teams are closely monitoring the network, managing water resources, repairing leaks and implementing targeted measures where required to safeguard supplies.

Although raw water sources remain at healthy levels, warmer weather has led to a significant rise in demand. As a result, treated water is being consumed more quickly than it can be produced and replenished in local reservoirs.

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Customers are being asked to use water wisely where possible to help treated water reservoirs recover and stabilise. By making small changes to daily water use, homes, businesses and communities can play an important role in helping to maintain a reliable water supply for everyone.

As part of a proactive response to the current period of sustained warm weather and increased water demand, Uisce Éireann has implemented contingency tankering measures across parts of West Cork and North Cork to help safeguard water supplies and maintain network resilience.

In West Cork, contingency tankering commenced during the week to support the Ardgehane, Reenascreena (Clonakilty), Cahernacrin (Bantry), Leap, Abeystrewery (Skibbereen) and Nohoval reservoirs. Nighttime restrictions have also been implemented on the Nohoval Scheme. The additional supply provides valuable operational flexibility and helps maintain reservoir levels during this period of elevated demand.