LGFA ROUND-UP: Tadhg MacCarthaigh and Ilen Rovers win county league football titles

ILEN Rovers and Tadhg MacCarthaigh captured Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA county league titles on a busy weekend of finals.

Clonakilty hosted an all-West Cork Division 3 league decider between Tadhg MacCarthaigh and Bandon on Sunday.

Utilising a strong wind, the Lilywhites built a 1-4 to 0-5 interval advantage but were unable to prevent their opponents from staging a second-half comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

A rampant Tadhg MacCarthaigh kicked 1-11 after the break and restricted Bandon to 1-1. The former ran out 1-16 to 2-5 winners to become Division 3 champions.

Maureen Keating was on top form, kicking 1-3 of her side’s total. Rachel Leonard (0-4), Jennifer Collins, Ellen Hurley (0-3 each), Amy McKennedy, Kate McCarthy and Ella O’Sullivan (0-1 each) were also on target for the Caheragh club.

Bandon’s scores were provided by Orla Weblin, Laura Cummins (1-1 each), Jane Tarrant, Clodagh Barry and Meabh O’Flynn (0-1 each) with Louise Carton and Ella Cullinane also impressing.

***

Ilen Rovers put the seal on another unblemished league campaign by overcoming St Colman’s to capture the Division 6 title at MTU Cork.

The West Cork club ran riot in the opening half and netted five times to build an unassailable 5-6 to 1-7 interval lead.

Ilen remained patient in the second half and finished comfortable 6-17 to 1-13 winners. Maebh Collins enjoyed another superb outing and kicked 2-5. Rovers’ total was completed by a Clare Collins brace of goals, Carla O’Regan, Emma Hurley (1-5 each) and Eimear Carey (0-2) scores.

Also, Muintir Gabriels’ hopes of bringing another county league trophy back to the region were dashed by St Catherine’s. The latter found the net four times to see off a brave Muintir Gabriels effort and win 4-14 to 0-4 in this year’s Division 7 decider.

***

Aghada and Mourneabbey played out a pulsating Division 1 county league final at MTU Cork. Level 1-4 apiece after 20 minutes, a second Aghada goal saw the East Cork club lead by four points ahead at half time.

A second Mourneabbey goal preceded a flurry of scores and, once again, the teams were level, 2-8 apiece, heading towards the end. It was Aghada who won 2-11 to 2-9 to claim the Division 1 title.

Éire Óg proved too strong for Inch Rovers and won the Division 2 league trophy at MTU Cork. The Ovens club built a commanding 2-8 to 1-1 lead and kicked on in the second period, adding seven points to win 2-15 to 2-2. Laura Cleary (0-6), Shauna Cronin (0-4) and Aoibhinn Goulding (1-1) played superbly for the winners.

Méabh McGoldrick (1-0), Lisa Murphy (0-2), Aisling Desmond and Leah Doran (0-1 each) were also on target. Shauna Cronin, Leah Doran, Elaine Scally and Laura Cleary were the pick of Éire Óg’s best players.

At the opposite end of Division 2, Rosscarbery Ladies avoided relegation thanks to a play-off victory over Bride Rovers. The West Cork side overcame Rovers 2-7 to 1-6 and avoided the drop following a tight encounter in Ballinhassig.

Two first-half Ciara Whooley goals helped Rosscarbery retain their Division 2 status. Their other scores were provided by Ciara O’Rourke (0-2), Orla Tobin, Etaoin Hayes, Sandra Hayes, Sandra O’Donoghue and Kacie O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Mourneabbey hosted Sunday’s Division 5 county league final between Ballinhassig and St Peter’s with the latter emerging 1-9 to 1-4 victors.

Dripsey were crowned Division 8 champions following a 2-10 to 0-5 defeat of St Mary’s at MTU Cork. Ballincollig are scheduled to face St Finbarr’s in a midweek Division 4 county league final.