Ryan O'Donovan hits 0-10 to fire Barryroe into decider

BARRYROE advanced to the county junior A league final following an 0-18 to 1-7 victory at home to Grenagh.

The West Cork club face Charleville in the decider on Saturday, July 18th (7.45pm) in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Barryroe have former Cork underage player Ryan O’Donovan to thank after he struck 0-10 (2f, 2 2pt, 1 45) in an impressive display. His cousin Olan O’Donovan also scored 0-4 from play, while Luke Murphy chipped in with 0-2.

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The Carbery league winners opened the scoring after a minute when Conn Dineen was on target. A Grenagh goal soon after put the Muskerry side ahead but four unanswered Ryan O’Donovan points settled Barryroe.

A Grenagh two-pointer made sure the away side stuck with the hosts but the two O’Donovan cousins made sure the Sky Blues led 0-8 to 1-4 at the break.

A relentless second half was key, as Barryroe outscored their opponents by 0-10 to 0-3. Grenagh did level proceedings on 33 minutes but 0-7 without reply courtesy of the two O’Donovans, Murphy and Seán Holland left the home team 0-15 to 1-7 in front. They held for what was, in the end, a comfortable win.

Barryroe scorers were Ryan O’Donovan 0-10 (2f, 2 2pt, 1 45), Olan O’Donovan 0-4, Luke Murphy 0-2, Conn Dineen 0-1, and Seán Holland 0-1.