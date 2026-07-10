Male in late teens arrested over alleged racial assault in Carrigaline

A male in his late teens has been arrested in connection with an alleged racial assault on a father of two at a park in Carrigaline earlier this week.

Syed Haque said he was covered in blood following the assault and suffered a deep cut above his eye which required 12 stitches after he was allegedly attacked by a teenage boy while enjoying an evening with family and friends in Carrigaline Park on Monday.

He said his group was subjected to racist abuse before violence broke out. He claimed the teen attacker shouted at them to 'go home' and said Ireland was 'not your country.'

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Syed said he was knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched, leaving his children distraught after witnessing the attack.

Luckily, a passing paramedic stopped to provide first aid before emergency services arrived.

Speaking to The Neil Prenderville Show on Cork's Red FM, Syed, who has been living in Cork for almost 24 years was treated in hospital and is recovering at home but s his family has been deeply traumatised by the incident

Gardaí confirmed that they responded to reports of an assault at a park in the town at approximately 7pm on Monday July 6th.

'A male aged in his 40s was assaulted and no immediate hospitalisation was required. A male aged in his late teens was later arrested by gardaí in connection with this incident.

The garda spokesperson confirmed that the man has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Garda National Youth Diversion Bureau.