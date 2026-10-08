This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN NEWS

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Minister Emer Higgins has agreed to meet families who use the services of CoAction in West Cork to hear their concerns

An Allihies wheelchair-user has not been able to visit his parents' grave for their anniversary for 20 years due to accessibility problems

Eyeries schoolboy Cillian Harrington shares his passion for sheep farming in Beara

A day in the life of a Coastguard volunteer

Three Years On: Skibbereen Marches for Palestine

IN LIFE

Sherkin resident Pat Rodgers (55) tells all about his epic sea voyage around Ireland in a kayak

IN SPORT

One year after a heartbreaking loss, Bandon's resilient hurlers are back in the county final

Lily Cronin has become the latest fighter from West Cork Kickboxing Club to win a world title

Clonakilty will look to cause a surprise when they meet St Finbarr’s in a county premier senior football semi-final this weekend

Olympian and local hero Phil Healy was the centre of attention as her club, Bandon AC, held an appreciation night in her honour

Clonakilty LGFA Club rolled out the red carpet to honour local members of the All-Ireland winning Cork minor football team

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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